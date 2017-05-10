Fatal shootout at Elmwood Park gas station caught on camera

**WARNING: The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.**

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. -- A shootout turned deadly at a gas station in Elmwood Park.

Surveillance video captured Ronald Morales, in the red jacket, walk out of a BP gas station on Grand avenue last month.

He walked over to a man who was in his car after pumping gas.

When the man saw Morales coming toward him with a gun, he got out of his car, pointed his own gun and the two started shooting.

Morales was hit, then ran off, but later died.

The other man sped off. Police say he acted in self-defense.