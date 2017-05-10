× Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says presidential run ‘a real possibility’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not opposed to running for the nation’s highest office, he said Wednesday.

“I think it’s a real possibility,” he said in an interview with GQ, when asked if he would ever run for president of the United States.

The wrestler turned film star — who said he didn’t vote for either President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — opened up about why he could see himself holding public office.

“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important,” he said. “Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody.”

He said he would welcome opposing views, rather than stick to partisan politics.

“I wouldn’t shut them out,” he said about people he disagrees with. “I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”

Though he didn’t criticize Trump, Johnson did say he’d like to see “better leadership” from the administration.

Trump, like Johnson, had a highly visible career in the entertainment industry, most notably as host of the reality show “The Apprentice,” and experienced something in 2013 that Johnson has not yet in the world of professional wrestling: induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

But Johnson — who stars in the upcoming “Baywatch” movie — thinks he would do a better job of bringing people together than the current President.

“We all have issues, and we all gotta work our sh*t out,” Johnson said. “And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. … The responsibility as president — I (would]) take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”