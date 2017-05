CHICAGO — Police said a call prompting a lockdown at DuSable Leadership Academy Wednesday evening may have been a prank.

The Bronzeville high school was placed on lockdown around 4 p.m. Wednesday as police responded to a call claiming two people had a gun inside.

After an investigation, police say the call was “not bonafide.” No weapons were found after a canine search, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. The school has been reopened.

Incident at DuSable High School not bonafide. No weapons found after canine search. Could have resulted from a prank call. School re-opened — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 10, 2017