Detriot Pistons head coach adopts last dog from Michigan shelter

PETOSKEY, Mich. -- You remember this dog that was the last one left at a Michigan animal shelter? He now has a home.... with Detroit Pistons head coach, Stan Van Gundy.

Stan Van Gundy adopts lonely puppy from Little Traverse Bay Humane Society (@LTBHS) https://t.co/daAxCUnoK0 pic.twitter.com/D2Xz3MNTjL — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) May 4, 2017

Eastwood is the dog's name, and more than 80 applications came in for him at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, after the organization shared his plight on their Facebook page and made national news.

The 1-year-old red lab was born with a deformed back leg. Veterinarians told shelter employees that he'll likely need surgery later which could cost upwards of $4,000.

The shelter thinks Eastwood wasn't adopted because of the defect in one of his legs, but the Van Gundy's say that is alright with them. They've taken him home.

The shelter and the Detroit Pistons captured every minute of the adoption.