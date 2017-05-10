County Board expected to vote on controversial landfill project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Cook County Board is expected to vote today on whether to approve a composting landfill in unincorporated Des Plaines. The project was approved in committee this morning.

Patriot Acres wants to use land just east of Des Plaines for the project.

People who live nearby are worried the landfill will increase traffic in the area and hurt the environment. It is surrounded by forest preserves.

They are also worried about the smell.

The owners say the nearest home is 2,500 feet away. They also say they will comply with all state and federal environmental standards and will take steps to minimize the smell.

Both sides spoke passionately before the County Commissioners voted.

There are a number of steps the owners will need to take before they can start construction on this project. A lot of regulatory agencies still need to sign off.

Those who are protesting the landfill say they are going to fight it all the way.