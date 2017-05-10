Chicago ranks 2nd in list of cities where you can be happier with less money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- They say money can't buy you happiness. New studies support this claim.

One poll says being happy in Chicago doesn't mean you have to be rich.

Gallup and a personal health company called Sharecare figured out how much money it takes to be happy in major cities.

In Chicago, happiness peaks at $54,000 a year.

New York and Los Angeles required $105,000, which is twice as much for the same level of happiness.

Atlanta requires the least amount, with $42,000 a year.

The full list is displayed here:

This is all according to interviews with Americans in twelve metro areas.