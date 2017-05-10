Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts
Additional rains later today and overnight will cause rivers to rise in the next few days. Minor Flooding is expected to continue on the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana. With the additional rains the Iroquois River at Iroquois in Iroquois County is forecast to go into Minor Flood by Thursday afternoon.
A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County, the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties, the Kankakee River at Wilmington affecting Grundy and Will Counties and the Iroquois River at Foresman affecting Newton County Indiana.
Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the highlight map.
Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed May 10 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 1.72 07 AM Wed 0.09
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.49 06 AM Wed -0.39
Gurnee 7.0 5.38 06 AM Wed -0.45
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.75 07 AM Wed -0.40
Des Plaines 15.0 11.43 07 AM Wed -0.45
River Forest 16.0 8.46 07 AM Wed -0.37
Riverside 7.0 4.31 07 AM Wed -0.14
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 M M M
Montgomery 13.0 12.78 07 AM Wed -0.10 Advisory
Dayton 12.0 10.29 07 AM Wed -0.56
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.33 07 AM Wed 0.12
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.24 07 AM Wed 0.03
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 -0.02 07 AM Wed M
Shorewood 6.5 3.48 07 AM Wed 0.38
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.01 06 AM Wed -0.11
Foresman 18.0 14.86 07 AM Wed -0.14 Advisory
Chebanse 16.0 11.92 07 AM Wed 0.81
Iroquois 18.0 17.79 07 AM Wed 0.89 Minor
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 17.00 07 AM Wed 7.00 Advisory
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.63 07 AM Wed -0.46
Kouts 11.0 8.49 07 AM Wed -0.46
Shelby 9.0 9.55 07 AM Wed -0.25 Minor
Momence 5.0 3.66 07 AM Wed 0.00
Wilmington 6.5 4.63 07 AM Wed 0.43 Advisory
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.80 06 AM Wed 0.36
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.02 07 AM Wed 0.34
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.47 07 AM Wed 0.28
South Holland 16.5 7.63 06 AM Wed 0.93
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 7.15 07 AM Wed 2.70
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 8.07 07 AM Wed 3.37
Leonore 16.0 8.65 07 AM Wed 1.59
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 12.01 07 AM Wed 1.70
Ottawa 463.0 461.97 06 AM Wed 0.42
La Salle 20.0 23.17 07 AM Wed 0.21 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.44 07 AM Wed -0.10
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.59 07 AM Wed -0.04
Perryville 12.0 8.26 06 AM Wed 0.24
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.26 07 AM Wed -0.09
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.33 06 AM Wed -0.09
Latham Park 10.0 7.77 07 AM Wed -0.11
Rockford 9.0 3.64 07 AM Wed -0.15
Byron 13.0 9.90 07 AM Wed 0.03
Dixon 16.0 12.12 06 AM Wed 0.06