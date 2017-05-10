× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Additional rains later today and overnight will cause rivers to rise in the next few days. Minor Flooding is expected to continue on the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana. With the additional rains the Iroquois River at Iroquois in Iroquois County is forecast to go into Minor Flood by Thursday afternoon.

A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County, the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties, the Kankakee River at Wilmington affecting Grundy and Will Counties and the Iroquois River at Foresman affecting Newton County Indiana.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the highlight map.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…