Around Town at the A&A Ballet presents ‘Cinderella’

A&A Ballet will present Alexei Kremnev's "Cinderella," Saturday, May 20, at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville, Ill., and Saturday, May 27, at the Studebaker Theatre in downtown Chicago. A company premiere for Kremnev and partner Anna Reznik's quickly rising A&A Ballet, Kremnev's enchanting "Cinderella" attracted enthusiastic capacity audiences when it was last staged here, by The Joffrey Academy, in 2012. Heralded by The Huffington Post as “electric” and “echoing with audiences of all ages,” Kremnev describes his choreography as “joyful and accessible, a contrast to the dark seriousness that pervades so much of today’s ballet.” In a nod to the light-heartedness of his work, Kremnev himself, a Bolshoi-trained dancer and former Founding Artistic Director of The Joffrey Academy and The Joffrey Studio Company, dances the role of Wicked Stepmother. With tickets starting at $20, this whimsical, fast-paced production, based on one of the most beloved fairytales of all time, is a great way for families to expose their children to classical ballet.

A&A Ballet presents “Cinderella”

May 20, 2017 – North Central College, Naperville

May 27, 2017 – Studebaker Theater, Chicago

aacenterfordance.org

(630) 717-6622