After several violent shootings, residents hold march for peace

CHICAGO -- Deadly violence lead to action in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood tonight. Residents and clergy teamed up for a march through streets they’re trying to take back from gang members.

The group held a special mass and a march for peace in a neighborhood residents are comparing to a war zone.

On Sunday, ten people were shot at 45th and Rockwell. Two people were killed.

A few days before that and less than a mile away, two police officers were shot and wounded at 43rd and Ashland in Back of Yards.