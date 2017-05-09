× White Sox will remain patient with Moncada

White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada has gotten off to a strong start at AAA Charlotte so far this season, hitting .345 Avg. with 6 HR’s. The White Sox could bring up Moncada as early as May 15 and have him under control for seven seasons before he could become a free agent.

Sox GM Rick Hahn met the media before Tuesday night’s game against the Twins and said the team is very happy with Moncada’s progress in the minors, but made it clear they would not rush Moncada to the southside.