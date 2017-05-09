× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Minnesota

* The Twins and White Sox played a pair of series in April, splitting six games overall. In fact, since the beginning of 1982, only one game separates these clubs, with Minnesota holding a 270-269 edge.

* The Twins surrendered a total of 28 runs while losing their last two games to the Red Sox. That was Minnesota’s most runs allowed over any two-game span since July 2011. The Twins’ team ERA was 2.50 through April 17, but is 5.73 ever since.

* The White Sox lost three games at Baltimore this weekend to conclude a 4-6 road trip and even their 2017 overall record at 15-15. Chicago’s three-game losing streak matches a season long.

* Hector Santiago has baffled the White Sox since the beginning of 2016, going 4-0 while compiling a 0.81 ERA and a .168 average allowed. He’s permitted no runs in four of those five starts. Santiago’s 1.40 career ERA versus the White Sox is the second lowest by any pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920, minimum 5 GS).

* Mike Pelfrey has not worked more than 5.1 innings nor struck out more than two batters in any of his first three starts this season. In three starts against his former Twins teammates last year, Pelfrey went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA while surrendering a .385 batting average.

* Although he’s started just 15 times this season, Yolmer Sanchez has collected at least three hits on three occasions, as he did on Sunday. Among the White Sox, Avisail Garcia is the only player with more three-hit games (5). Sanchez is batting .381 (8-for-21) when facing left-handed pitchers.