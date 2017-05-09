× White Sox drop 4th in a row, 7-2 to Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton tied his career high with three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs, three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and dropped his ERA to 2.76. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota’s four-hitter.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.

Minnesota scored the final seven runs, boosted by Vargas’ homer and four runs in the sixth inning.

Buxton upped his average to a season-high .188.

Pelfrey also faced his former team and gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He retired his first eight batters, and Tyler Saladino and Jose Abreu had RBI singles to give him a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

It was all Minnesota from there.

In the fourth inning, Max Kepler scored Jorge Polanco with an RBI single to make it 2-1. The next batter was Vargas, who hit his fourth home run of the season to right field.

The Twins broke it open in the sixth when Ehire Adrianza scored two with a single and Buxton and Joe Mauer scored one apiece with singles as the lead grew to 6-2.

Santiago walked his final two batters in the seventh inning, but Duffey struck out Saladino to end the rally.

The Twins were without slugger Miguel Sano, who was serving a one-game suspension for his actions during an April 22 scrap against Detroit.