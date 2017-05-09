Travelers at O’Hare question recent airline anger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's much calmer at Chicago's O'hare International Airport than it was on Monday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where several angry passengers were arrested when fighting and screaming matches broke out after nearly a dozen Spirit Airlines flights were canceled.

There were some residual delays, but Spirit passengers at O'Hare weren't feeling too many of the aftereffects.

The airline blames the situation on what it calls an "unlawful labor activity" by some pilots. The pilots union has denied the accusation, saying the cancellations are the airline’s fault.

Today a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the union, ordering its member pilots to not engage in any boycotts or slowdown, saying that would violate federal law.

Air travelers at O'Hare are questioning all of the recent anger against airlines.

"It's kind of ridiculous to me," said Dakota Barton, who was waiting to board a flight to Denver. "People fly just to get from 'A' to 'B' and they don't need all these incidents going on. I don't like to be bothered at all when I'm on a plane. Just get me from where I'm going, to where I'm going."