New details in crash that killed Arlington Heights family, police ruling it reckless homicide

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- New details have arose in a crash that killed three family members in Des Plaines in February.

Police now call it a case of reckless homicide.

Anita Crawford, 50, her husband Kevin, 52, and their daughter, Kirsten, 20, of Arlington Heights, were headed to a soccer match when a speeding vehicle collided head-on with their car on Northwest Highway in Des Plaines.

All three of them died in the accident.

New video has surfaced showing the man who caused the crash, Piotr Rog, 21, drinking alcohol at a bar with his passenger.

They were kicked out of the bar for unruly behavior shortly before the crash.

Police say Rog was driving his Mercedes Benz more than 135 miles per hour when he smashed into the family's Chevy Impala.

Rog was also killed in the accident while his passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Crawfords’ two younger children, 15-year-old Hailee and her 10-year-old brother, who are now in the care of their grandparents and aunt.