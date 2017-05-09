Mom records Kangaroo attacking 9-year old girl at Alabama zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- A girl is recovering after being bitten on the head by a kangaroo.

It happened Saturday, when her family visited a safari park in Alabama.

Jennifer White was recording with her cellphone as the kangaroo reaches its head and arms through the fence. It grabbed her nine-year old daughter by her hair and appears to bite her head.

Nine-year old Cheyenne now has fourteen stitches.

"I'm just glad it got me and not my baby sister," Cheyenne said.

There are signs on the cage that warn the kangaroo bites, but Jennifer says the park needs a better barrier to prevent contact with animals.