Man charged in rant and threat against Naperville school

A man from Massachusetts is charged with threatening to terrorize a school in Naperville.

Police say William MacKinnon left a four-minute rant and threat on the voicemail of the principal of St. Raphael Catholic School.

He’s also charged with threatening a Wheaton police officer, the Wheaton fire chief and Cardinal Cupich.

MacKinnon is jailed on $130,000 bond; he returns to court May 24th.