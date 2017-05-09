Lunchbreak: Classic fusilli with sausage and peppers, prepared by chef Fabio Viviani

Chef Fabio Viviani

www.fabioviviani.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

Fabio’s 30-Minute Italian: Over 100 Fabulous, Quick and Easy Recipes

Classic Fusilli with Sausage and Peppers

Ingredients:

1/2 pound sweet Italian sausage, ground

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup sliced yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper

1 cup sliced orange bell pepper

1 cup white wine

1 cup chicken stock

1 pound dried fusilli pasta

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

1 stick of butter

Grana Padano Cheese, grated for garnish

salt and pepper

olive oil

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. In a second large pot on high heat, add a drizzle of olive oil then put in sausage. Cook for 3 minutes then add garlic and onions. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for another minute. Add yellow, red and orange peppers and cook mixture for 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning. Add pasta to water and cook for 6 minutes. Deglaze pot with white wine and reduce sauce by half on high heat. Add chicken stock and reduce by half again. When stock is reduce by half again, add the cooked pasta, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley and butter. Stir until butter is melted and has formed a sauce with pasta and stock. Garnish with Grana Padano to finish.