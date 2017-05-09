× Lollapalooza 2017 schedule revealed

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official schedule for this summer’s music festival.

Each night of the four-day fest will be closed out by headliners including MUSE, Lorde, Blink-182, the xx, Chance The Rapper, Justice and Arcade Fire. Around 170 acts are scheduled to perform across the festival’s eight different stages.

General Admission tickets sold out within days of becoming available, although they can still be purchased on the secondary market through a ticket exchange created by Lollapalooza. Expensive VIP and Platinum tickets are still available.

Lollapalooza will take over Chicago’s Grant Park August 3 – 6.

You can view the full schedule on Lollapalooza’s website.