Fights break out over 300 Spirit flight cancellations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. -- Screams and commotion took over Fort Lauderdale's airport Monday as travelers clashed with Spirit Airlines employees and police.

About 300 Spirit flights have been canceled over the past seven days leaving thousands of passengers angry. The airline says its own pilots are behind the cancellations and is suing them in federal court.

Passengers across the country faced hours-long delays and flight cancellations for days. By Monday night, some travelers in Florida had enough.

The front ticket counter at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport turned into chaos, and Broward County deputies stepped in to try restore the peace between passengers and airline employees.

Travelers rushed off an airplane after their flight was canceled and approached the ticket counter, where dozens of passengers were already waiting in line, passengers told CNN affiliate WFOR-TV in Miami.

Video footage shows deputies struggling with travelers. Some were pulled aside from the crowd, while others were taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Several people were detained but it's unclear if they will be facing any charges.