FeedonThis: Think of the future with the White Sox

CHICAGO - Rick Hahn made one thing clear in his first conversation with reporters this May: The future is what matters most.

A trade or call-up that could impact the White Sox in the present won't be done if it hurts the club for the next few years.

So far, that future is looking pretty bright as many of the White Sox's prospects are excelling in the team's farm system. It's good enough that Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took some time to discuss what they are doing on Sports Feed.

Meanwhile the Cubs are having some modest struggles in the present.

They were swept by the Yankees at home then blown out by the Rockies in the first of a double-header on Tuesday afternoon. That included a forgettable performance by Jake Arreita in a 10-4 loss at Coors Field where he's always struggled.

The show is called "Sports Feed" and that took on literal meaning during the Social Fodder on Tuesday.

