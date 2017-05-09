Family offers $20K reward for information on missing nursing student

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The family of a missing nursing student spoke out for the first time today since she disappeared.

27-year-old Sheila Khalili was reported missing by her family Friday when she didn’t make it home to Schaumburg.

Khalili is studying nursing at Olivet Nazerine University in Bourbonnais and she was last seen there early Friday morning.

She’s described as 5’2, 165 lbs. She drives a 2016 White Toyota Corolla.

Her family believes there may be foul play involved.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Schaumburg police.