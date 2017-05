Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill – An elderly woman was killed in a fire in a suburban trailer park today.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 90th and Cicero in Oak Lawn around 10 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming out of the structure.

They found the woman on the floor of the home and rushed her to the hospital where she died.

Neighbors say she lived alone.

There is no word on what caused the fire.