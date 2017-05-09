Early Morning Hero: Frederick Nowaczyk

One of our May Early Morning Heroes, Frederick Nowaczyk, is a Sergeant with the Cook County Sheriff's Police. Everyday Nowaczyk puts on his uniform and goes above and beyond risking his life for his family and the citizens of Cook County. We surprised him one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
