LOS ANGELES — Spoiler alert if you’re a “Dancing with the Stars” fan — David Ross waltzed his way to his most successful night on the show.

Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold received their highest score yet, 36 out of 40 points.

Grandpa Rossy used his charisma to help send them to the show’s semifinals.

What a fun night thank u all for helping us get to the Semi-Finals. Looking forward to next week! Keep voting & help us get to the finals! pic.twitter.com/lvwcrcSWiq — David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 9, 2017

Ross and Arnold now only have to beat out three other couples to win the trophy: Simon Biles and Sasha Farber, Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, and Normani Cordei and Val Chmerkovskiy.