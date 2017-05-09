× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Colorado

* Since the 2015 season, the Cubs and Rockies have split the 12 games they have played with Colorado winning four of the six games the teams played last season. Colorado’s 6-6 (.500) record against the Cubs since 2015 is the second-best record against Chicago by any NL team during this time (Cardinals, 21-20, .512).

* On Sunday, the Cubs lost to the Yankees in 18 innings, 5-4. It was the most innings played ever in an interleague game and at 6:05, it was the second-longest interleague game ever based on time (Orioles-Phillies on 7/2/2004 was 6:15 in 16 innings).

* Jake Arrieta got the win in his last start against the Phillies on Wednesday, giving up six hits and three runs while striking out seven in 6.0 innings. In his only career start in Colorado against the Rockies, Arrieta got the loss, giving up 13 hits and nine runs in 5.0 innings on August 6, 2014.

* Antonio Senzatela got the win in his last start against the Padres on Wednesday, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned) in 6.0 innings. Senzatela is just the second Rockies pitcher in franchise history with at least four wins through his first six career appearances which were all starts (Christian Friedrich in 2012).

* In his career against the Rockies, Jason Heyward is batting .315 with 15 extra-base hits (four home runs) and 17 RBI. When playing against the Rockies in Colorado in his career, Heyward is batting .304 with seven extra-base hits (two home runs) and five RBI.

* In Colorado’s win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Charlie Blackmon was 3-for-4 with a home run. Blackmon has 13 multi-hit games this season, tied for fifth most in MLB with Jose Abreu of the White Sox and teammates DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds.