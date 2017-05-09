Paul calms the fears of fellow WGN colleagues on the sale to a new ownership group. He’ll run through some of the visionary achievements by the previous regime, proving we will continue our leadership in the industry.
WGN’s Paul Konrad calming fears over new ownership and proving we’re still the leaders in technology and innovation
-
Who are those people pictured at the WGN Courtesy Desk?
-
President Trump speaks at NRA convention
-
Nonprofit uses stocks to get young people to invest in themselves
-
Police: Missing teen Sarah Dunsey ‘was not kidnapped’ in Las Vegas
-
House votes to scrap Obama rule on background checks for gun ownership
-
-
Votes are in! Top 10 names for April’s giraffe calf revealed
-
How the ‘Trump Slump’ is impacting businesses in Little Village
-
New anonymous crime tip hotline launched
-
Paul Konrad takes us down memory lane in appreciation of hairdressers
-
Midday Fix: Spring spruce up tips from HGTV host Chip Wade
-
-
Chicago clerk says Amy Schumer surprised her with a visit – and a generous thank you
-
48 arrested in Chicago-area during immigration roundups
-
A mysterious sight: What is causing hundred of fish to appear on the shoreline?