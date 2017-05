× City issues plan for 760 acres along the Chicago River

CHICAGO — A new building plan is expected to bring billions of dollars in development to Chicago’s North Side.

The plan is for 760 acres of industrial land along the Chicago river including the former A. Finkl & Sons steel plant in the Lincoln Park area.

Development plans call for commercial real estate, new sports fields and a new Metra station.

Final approval is expected by the Chicago Plan Commission at its meeting on May 18.