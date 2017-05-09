× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Due to last night/early morning rains, some of the Chicago area rivers are back rising. Segments of the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana, the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois remain in minor flood.

A flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Iroquois County, the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties and the Fox River at Dayton affecting LaSalle County, as well as the Mazon River at Coal City affecting Grundy County.

River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are shaded in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…