Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

May 9, 2017

Due to last night/early morning rains, some of the Chicago area rivers are back rising. Segments of the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana, the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois remain in minor flood.

A flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Iroquois County, the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties and the Fox River at Dayton affecting LaSalle County, as well as the Mazon River at Coal City affecting Grundy County.

River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are shaded in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
920 AM CDT Tue May 9 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       1.63  07 AM Tue  -0.32

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       5.88  07 AM Tue  -0.36
Gurnee               7.0       5.83  07 AM Tue  -0.45
Lincolnshire        12.5      10.15  07 AM Tue  -0.40
Des Plaines         15.0      11.88  07 AM Tue  -0.38
River Forest        16.0       8.83  07 AM Tue  -0.60
Riverside            7.0       4.45  07 AM Tue  -0.21

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5          M  M              M
Montgomery          13.0      12.88  07 AM Tue   0.06 Advisory
Dayton              12.0      10.85  07 AM Tue   1.12 Advisory

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.21  07 AM Tue   0.22

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.21  07 AM Tue   0.12

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0      -0.02  07 AM Tue   0.00
Shorewood            6.5       3.10  07 AM Tue  -0.11

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       7.12  07 AM Tue  -0.78
Foresman            18.0      15.00  07 AM Tue  -0.90
Chebanse            16.0      11.11  07 AM Tue  -0.45
Iroquois            18.0      16.90  07 AM Tue  -0.59 Advisory

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      10.00  07 AM Tue  -2.84

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       8.09  07 AM Tue  -0.57
Kouts               11.0       8.95  07 AM Tue  -0.49
Shelby               9.0       9.80  07 AM Tue  -0.14 Minor
Momence              5.0       3.66  07 AM Tue   0.02
Wilmington           6.5       4.20  07 AM Tue  -0.19

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.44  07 AM Tue   0.20

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.68  07 AM Tue   0.08

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.19  07 AM Tue   0.20
South Holland       16.5       6.70  07 AM Tue   0.45

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       4.45  07 AM Tue   1.27 Advisory

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.70  07 AM Tue  -0.19
Leonore             16.0       7.06  07 AM Tue  -0.23

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      10.31  07 AM Tue  -0.41
Ottawa             463.0     461.55  07 AM Tue   0.25
La Salle            20.0      22.96  07 AM Tue  -0.37 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.54  07 AM Tue   0.31

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       3.63  07 AM Tue  -0.08
Perryville          12.0       8.02  07 AM Tue  -0.06

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       9.35  07 AM Tue  -0.31

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.42  07 AM Tue  -0.09
Latham Park         10.0       7.88  07 AM Tue  -0.02
Rockford             9.0       3.79  07 AM Tue   0.29
Byron               13.0       9.87  07 AM Tue  -0.18
Dixon               16.0      12.06  07 AM Tue  -0.08