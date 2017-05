Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For years, studies have found wine is good for the brain. Now doctors know why.

Compounds in red wine protect neurons from death, which means it fights cognitive impairment and neuro-degenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Researchers say after wine passes through the stomach, compounds continue to have a positive effect on cells.

The researchers also warn that excessive alcohol consumption does have harmful effects.

But in moderation, wine is beneficial.