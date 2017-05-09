Around Town heads to the Mercury Theater for Mary Poppins

Disney’s MARY POPPINS is a Supercalifragilistic hit! Combining the best of the original stories by P. L. Travers and the beloved Walt Disney film, the Tony Award-winning MARY POPPINS is everything you'd hope for in a Broadway musical—and like nothing you'd ever expect. Get swept up in tunes like "Spoonful of Sugar," "Feed the Birds" and of course "Chim Chim Cher-ee" as young Jane and Michael learn life lessons from their unconventional nanny and the lovable jack-of-all-trades Bert. So, bring the whole family and spend a “Jolly Holiday” with Mary and an irresistible cast of characters.
Now playing through May 28th