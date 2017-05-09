× 65-year-old man shot during attempted robbery on South Side

CHICAGO – A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday night.

Police say the 65-year-old victim was in the 10300 block of S. Vernon in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood around 8:45 p.m.

The suspect approached the man, announced the robbery and produced the gun.

The victim attempted to flee when the suspect fired a shot.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.