65-year-old man shot during attempted robbery on South Side
CHICAGO – A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday night.
Police say the 65-year-old victim was in the 10300 block of S. Vernon in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood around 8:45 p.m.
The suspect approached the man, announced the robbery and produced the gun.
The victim attempted to flee when the suspect fired a shot.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.
41.707306 -87.612546