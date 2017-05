CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has hit a grim milestone.

Chicago Tribune data shows a man killed at Garfield and Indiana Monday was the 200th homicide this year.

The city reached that number four days later than last year, which was the most violent in decades.

While killings are on pace with 2016, shootings are down by more than 100.

As of Monday, more than 1100 people had been shot this year.