White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada honored for strong start in Triple-A Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – As the games continue to pass, it’s going to get harder and harder for the White Sox to keep their top prospect in the minor leagues.

On Monday, Charlotte Knights second baseman Yoan Moncada was named the International League’s batter of the week as he continues his excellent start to his first year in the organization.

From May 1st through May 7th, Moncada went 11-for-22 (.500) with a pair of homers and four RBIs while also scoring eight runs. He also had an .818 slugging percentage during the six games for the week.

Acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Red Sox in December, Moncada is hitting .352 with six homers and 11 RBIs along with 24 runs scored. He’s also stolen seven bases and has a .427 on base percentage in the first month of the season.

The No. 1 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com, Moncada could be called up to the big club as early as early May if they would like him to do so. Waiting till a month-and-a-half into the season gives the White Sox another year of contract control over the infielder, meaning they control his rights through 2023.

Moncada made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2016, playing in eight games in which he hit .211 in 19 at-bats.