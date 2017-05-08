× Spider blamed for causing rollover crash

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A Michigan man says a spider is responsible for a rollover crash in northern Michigan on Sunday, according to WXMI.

The 26-year-old man told deputies he was driving north on South Good Harbor Trail when he was distracted by a spider on the visor above his head and drove his 2005 GMC Envoy off the road.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch before coming to rest against several trees, according to deputies.

A 29-year-old psasenger in the car suffered a wrist injury.

The driver was not injured.