River Forest woman goes missing during hike in Montana

OAK PARK -- A River Forest woman went for a hike with her dog in Montana last Thursday, intending to sleep out in the wilderness for one night, but she never returned.

A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, 23-year-old Madeline Connelly was an outdoor enthusiast. The oldest of four daughters, she had stopped in Montana to visit some family on her way to Alaska where she was going to take a job running a bakery.

Family and friends packed St. Luke's Catholic Church in Oak Park Monday night to say the rosary, share stories and keep the vibe positive to quote one relation of hers. They're all praying for her safe return.

A full out search by air and land is underway for Madeline, a young lady who relatives say radiated kindness and always finds best qualities in everyone.

We have all the faith in the world," said her aunt Elaine Cinkay Connelly. "She has done more things in her life that we have collectively as a family."