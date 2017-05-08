× Police investigate deadly carjacking in Oak Park

OARK PARK, Ill. — Police in Oak Park are investigating a deadly carjacking.

It happened Sunday night near Roosevelt Road and Harlem Avenue.

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Florez tried to stop a thief from taking his car.

Florez died after falling from the side of the moving car as the carjacker drove away.

Police say the car was left running and unattended.

The car was recovered and a person of interest is being held for questioning.