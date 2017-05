BOURBONNAIS — The search is on for a nursing student from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

Police say 27-year-old Sheila Khalili was reported missing by her family Friday when she didn’t make it home to Schaumburg. She was last seen in the Bourbonnais area early Friday morning.

She’s described as 5’2″, 165 pounds, with dark- colored hair. She was driving a 2016 white Toyota Corolla.