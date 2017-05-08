× Northwest-southeast oriented band of showers/thunderstorms bisects the Chicago area

A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms has formed-up just north of a warm front positioned just to the west and south of Chicago. Showers/thunderstorms within the band are moving southeast, and since the band is nearly stationary, the individual storms may continually pass over approximately the same general area, eventually causing 1 to 2-inch rainfall totals in affected locations. This could lead to localized flooding problems as the night progresses.