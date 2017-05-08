Lunchbreak: Ensalada de palmito, prepared by Ronero chef Cory Morris

Executive Chef Cory Morris

Ronero

738 W. Randolph Street

Chicago

(312) 600-6105

www.ronerochicago.com

Ensalada de Palmito

Ingredients:

1 cup hearts of palm, quartered

1 head Belgium endive, leafs separated and cut in half

1 head radicchio, leafs separated and halved

1 Asian pear, sliced

1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts, rough chopped

1 cup coconut crema

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and season with salt and pepper as needed.

Coconut Crema:

Ingredients

2 quarts coconut milk

1 cup lime juice

1/4 cup lime zest

1 Tbs ground coriander

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup agave

1/2 cup whole grain mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and store in the refrigerator.