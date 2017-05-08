Lunchbreak: Ensalada de palmito, prepared by Ronero chef Cory Morris

Executive Chef Cory Morris
Ronero
738 W. Randolph Street
Chicago
(312) 600-6105
www.ronerochicago.com
Ensalada de Palmito
Ingredients:
1 cup hearts of palm, quartered
1 head Belgium endive, leafs separated and cut in half
1 head radicchio, leafs separated and halved
1 Asian pear, sliced
1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts, rough chopped
1 cup coconut crema
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and season with salt and pepper as needed.
Coconut Crema:
Ingredients
2 quarts coconut milk
1 cup lime juice
1/4 cup lime zest
1 Tbs ground coriander
1 cup rice wine vinegar
1 cup agave
1/2 cup whole grain mustard
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together and store in the refrigerator.