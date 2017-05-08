Luis Medina recaps a wild Cubs game and Bears’ draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a wild few weeks for fans of the Bears and the Cubs.

Ryan Pace stunned the NFL by trading up to draft for a quarterback with the second pick of the draft in Mitchell Trubisky.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have played their first month as a defending World Series champion in 108 years. On Sunday they played one of the longest games in franchise history at Wrigley Field as they lost to the Yankees in an 18-inning, six hour contest.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation and "The Ten-Yard Line" was at that game last night and watched the draft unfold a week ago. He came on Sports Feed Monday night to discuss both teams with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Luis' segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.