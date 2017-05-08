× Frost again a threat early this Monday morning across the Chicago area

Widespread scattered frost looks to be occurring across the Chicago area early this Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30s at many locations. With cool Canadian-source high pressure in place, skies are generally clear with light winds allowing maximal radiational heat loss. Latest temperatures at local airports are displayed on the current Metro temperature map below.

After bottoming-out shortly after sunrise, temperatures will rise through the 40s into the 50s this forenoon.