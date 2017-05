Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pretty solid way to end an NHL career -- with your first shootout goal in your final game -- that's how former Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell ended his career after an admirable comeback from MS.

The Bickell Foundation has two big events to support their new MS service dog program. The 4th Annual "Fetching Affair" is July 21st at Moonlight Studios.

Lear more about the Bickell Foundation here: www.bickellfoundation.org