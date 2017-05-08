FeedonThis: Remembering the “Wrigley Marathon”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - You'll remember a game like this for a long time - almost as long as the contest felt.

It dragged on for 18 innings - six hours and five minutes of baseball between the Cubs and the Yankees that featured an eight-inning drought of runs in the middle.

The Cubs' defeat made this rather historic night a bit disappointing but certainly a great one to talk about.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took some time to do so on Monday's Sports Feed as they discussed the marathon game at the Friendly Confines.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man Crush Monday featured a selection from the Chicago Cubs and one from the golf world.

One guy you've heard of a lot lately. The other, not so much.

See Josh and Jarrett's selection in the video above.