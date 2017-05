Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From classic TV shows, like the Mary Tyler Moore Show.. And the Lou Grant Show..all the up way to movie blockbusters like Elf... and Up. Ed Asner is a television and film legend. Dean was live with Ed Asner from Barrington this morning.

'A Man and His Prostate'

Tomorrow night at 6PM

The Garlands of Barrington Performing Arts Centre

