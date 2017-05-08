Cubs trade Matt Szczur to Padres for Justin Hancock

DENVER – Matt Szczur has a new home.

The Cubs utility man, designated for assignment before Saturday’s game against the Yankees, is now headed to San Diego.

In return, the Padres are sending 26-year-old minor league pitcher Justin Hancock to Chicago.

Hancock is 24-29 with a 3.91 ERA in 116 career minor league appearances, including 90 as a starter.

Szczur batted .211 with three RBI in 15 games for the Cubs this season.

He was originally selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2010 draft.

Szczur made his big league debut in 2014, hitting .243 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 202 games over four seasons on the North Side.