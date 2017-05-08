× Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo gives $3.5 million to Lurie Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO — The Anthony Rizzo Foundation announced a $3.5 million endowment to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The foundation will provide grants for families facing financial hardship due to a child’s treatment for cancer.

“As a survivor of cancer myself, I know the emotional and financial strain the diagnosis of cancer can put on a family,” Rizzo said in a news release. “I believe that an individual does not battle cancer alone, his or her entire family does. That’s why we’ve designated this money to go directly to help families on the front lines.”

Two oncology child life specialists will also be funded by the endowment.

