Court date for teen involved in officer shooting

CHICAGO — An alleged gang member is due in bond court today in connection with the shooting of two Chicago police officers last week.

Angel Gomez, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police say he was driving a minivan that was being followed by plain-clothes police in an unmarked van.

They say Gomez and the others in the van were involved in another shooting earlier that night, and that the shooter likely thought he was firing at a rival gang, not at police. The shooter hasn’t been caught.

The officers were released from the hospital on Wednesday.