Chicago positioned betwixt high and low pressure

Early morning showers and thunderstorms move off to the southeast, but easterly winds off the chilly waters of Lake Michigan continue to hold even inland temperatures in the 50s with readings at the lakefront in the 40s. The next chance of rain looks to be Wednesday afternoon.

Our forecasts for the coming days will be dominated by cool Canadian high pressure centered north of Lake Superior and periodic low pressure disturbances passing to our south along the Ohio River Valley. Chicago will be in a position to be influenced by the worst part of each – on the receiving end of easterly winds off the cool waters of Lake Michigan around the leading edge of the high pressure, and positioned to be the recipient of fairly persistent clouds/occasional showers associated with the eastward-moving low pressure systems passing just to our south.