Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Many rivers have leveled off and are falling – segments of the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois remain in minor flood. A flood Advisory is in effect on the Iroquois River at Foresman affecting Newton County in Indiana with the stage still above the action level, but not expected to flood.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages earlier today with the Flood Forecasts…