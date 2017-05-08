WATCH LIVE: Fired Acting Attorney General testifies about Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia

Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Many rivers have leveled off and are falling – segments of the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois remain in minor flood. A flood Advisory is in effect on the Iroquois River at Foresman  affecting Newton County in Indiana with the stage still above the action level, but not expected to flood.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages earlier today with the Flood Forecasts…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
746 AM CDT Mon May 8 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       1.95  07 AM Mon  -0.35

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       6.24  07 AM Mon  -0.35
Gurnee               7.0       6.28  07 AM Mon  -0.43
Lincolnshire        12.5      10.55  07 AM Mon  -0.44
Des Plaines         15.0      12.27  07 AM Mon  -0.57
River Forest        16.0       9.43  07 AM Mon  -0.77
Riverside            7.0       4.68  07 AM Mon  -0.43

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.26  07 AM Mon  -0.17
Montgomery          13.0      12.82  07 AM Mon  -0.08
Dayton              12.0       9.71  07 AM Mon  -0.37

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      15.99  07 AM Mon  -0.29

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.09  07 AM Mon  -0.23

Du Page River
Shorewood            6.5       3.21  07 AM Mon  -0.32

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       7.90  07 AM Mon  -1.06
Foresman            18.0      15.91  07 AM Mon  -0.82 Advisory
Chebanse            16.0      11.57  07 AM Mon  -0.36
Iroquois            18.0      17.49  07 AM Mon  -0.73

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      12.84  07 AM Mon  -2.49

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       8.66  07 AM Mon  -0.14
Kouts               11.0       9.44  07 AM Mon  -0.11
Shelby               9.0       9.94  07 AM Mon  -0.05 Minor
Momence              5.0       3.64  07 AM Mon  -0.05
Wilmington           6.5       4.39  07 AM Mon  -0.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.24  07 AM Mon  -0.13

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.60  07 AM Mon  -0.11

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.99  07 AM Mon  -0.23
South Holland       16.5       6.25  07 AM Mon  -0.38

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       3.18  07 AM Mon  -0.33

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.87  07 AM Mon  -0.39
Leonore             16.0       7.31  07 AM Mon  -0.72

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      10.73  07 AM Mon  -0.65
Ottawa             463.0     461.30  07 AM Mon  -0.29
La Salle            20.0      23.35  07 AM Mon  -0.38 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.23  07 AM Mon  -0.20

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       3.71  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Perryville          12.0       8.08  07 AM Mon  -0.36

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       9.66  07 AM Mon  -0.43

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.51  07 AM Mon  -0.24
Latham Park         10.0       7.90  07 AM Mon  -0.24
Rockford             9.0       3.50  07 AM Mon  -0.18
Byron               13.0      10.05  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Dixon               16.0      12.14  07 AM Mon  -0.27