× Body of priest exhumed in murder of Catholic nun

BALTIMORE, MD. — The body of a priest has been exhumed as part of an investigation into the decades old murder of a Catholic nun in Baltimore.

The cold case is also the subject of the Netflix documentary series The Keepers.

Investigators want to compare DNA from Father Joseph Maskell to evidence from the murder of 26-year-old Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik.

Her body was found in a field in 1970.

The documentary claims her murder was part of a larger cover-up of murder and sexual abuse at a catholic high school.

DNA results will take at least six weeks.

Father Maskell is suspected in three other murders.

The series debuts on Netflix on May 19.